PARIS, July 19 Government criticism of PSA
Peugeot Citroen's planned cutbacks have weakened the
French automaker and even left it vulnerable to hostile takeover
bids, Chairman Thierry Peugeot said in an interview with Le
Figaro.
"We're prepared to accept criticism, but there are limits,"
Thierry Peugeot told the French daily, responding to suggestions
by government figures including President Francois Hollande that
the company had lied about its plans.
"The attacks that the company has suffered have an immediate
effect on (investor) perceptions," the chairman was quoted as
saying, referring to Peugeot's share price decline following the
July 12 announcement of 8,000 job cuts and a plant closure.
Asked whether he feared a hostile takeover attempt, he
added: "Everything is possible, so we have to act."
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Gary Hill)