PARIS Nov 20 PSA Peugeot Citroen is seeking to raise 4 billion euros ($5.4 billion) in a share issue to the French government and Chinese carmaker Dongfeng Motor Co , Le Monde newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Dongfeng and the French state would each acquire 30 percent of Peugeot under the deal being discussed, the French daily reported, without citing sources.

Reuters reported last month that Peugeot was in talks on a 3 billion euro capital increase in which the French government and Dongfeng would take equal stakes in the struggling carmaker. ($1 = 0.7394 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)