PARIS, March 26 PSA Peugeot Citroen and China's Dongfeng Motor Group signed a framework deal on Wednesday to proceed with a planned 3 billion euro ($4.1 billion) capital increase for the French carmaker.

French President Francois Hollande and visiting Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping oversaw the signing of the agreement at a ceremony in Paris. Announced in February, the deal will see state-owned Dongfeng and the French government take matching 14 percent stakes in Peugeot. ($1 = 0.7258 Euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Andrew Callus)