PARIS Dec 12 France is fully involved in the
next phase of PSA Peugeot Citroen's development,
French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said after the carmaker
acknowledged it was pursuing a deal with China's Dongfeng Motor
Group underpinned by a capital increase.
Moscovici added on Thursday that the government wanted
Peugeot to find strategic partners that would enable it to
expand.
"We want this company to be able to conclude strategic
partnerships that will enable it to achieve the renaissance that
it deserves and to find financial partners that will give solid
support to this development," he said.
