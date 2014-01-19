PARIS Jan 19 France's finance minister pledged
to make sure PSA Peugeot Citroen stays French, hours
before a supervisory board meeting on Sunday to consider a
fundraising that is likely to change the ownership structure of
the loss-making carmaker.
Peugeot last month agreed to enter final talks on an equity
fundraising that would see China's Dongfeng Motor and
the French state each take about 20 percent stakes, with the
Peugeot family's shareholding cut to 15 percent from 25 percent,
a source familiar with the matter said then.
"PSA must remain a major French carmaker, and the state is
very attached to the subject," Pierre Moscovici told France's
Radio J, reiterating that the state had already given a 7
billion euro ($9.5 billion) guarantee to PSA's finance arm.
"The state is particularly vigilant, the state feels
involved, it will do everything and use its influence to ensure
PSA remains a major French carmaker and finds the means to
develop."
Peugeot needs to find "even more solid industrial alliances"
as well as strengthening those it has already with U.S. carmaker
General Motors (GM) and Dongfeng, the minister added.
Peugeot is cutting jobs and plant capacity in an attempt to
halt losses inflicted by Europe's economic problems, which have
included six straight years of declining new car sales.
Le Monde reported on Friday that advisers Rothschild and
Morgan Stanley estimate Peugeot could now carry out a larger
portion of a possible 3 billion euro capital hike - between 1.5
billion and 2 billion euros - by issuing shares directly on the
market.
Peugeot shares are up 21.6 percent so far this month,
outpacing a 16.8 percent gain at French rival Renault
and a 5.1 percent rise in the European autos index.
The latest industry data also showed European car sales had
their strongest performance in four years in December, with a
recovery spreading to Mediterranean markets.
The plan, according to Le Monde, would see Dongfeng and the
French state invest about 500 million and 750 million euros
respectively instead of 1 billion each, turning them and the
Peugeot family into three almost equal partners with 12 to 15
percent.
Robert Peugeot, who runs the family holding that currently
has 38 percent of voting rights, favours the idea, but
supervisory board Chairman Thierry Peugeot wants instead to
carry out the entire capital increase directly via the market,
Le Monde said.
Representatives of the French government, Peugeot and
Dongfeng have held meetings in China along with their advisers
to discuss a transaction underpinned by a capital increase, a
source familiar with the matter has said.
A Peugeot spokesman said negotiations on "an industrial and
commercial project with Dongfeng and other partners" were
continuing.
GM, meanwhile, sold its 7 percent stake in Peugeot last
month ahead of the possible new share issue, although it said
their industrial cooperation remained strong and joint
development of compact and small minivans would continue.
($1 = 0.7376 euros)
(Writing by James Regan; Editing by Mark Potter)