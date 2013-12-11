* Peugeot board approves French-backed Dongfeng plan -source
* Proposed Peugeot share issue at 40 pct discount -source
* Peugeot hopes to conclude deal in Jan-Feb -source
By Sophie Sassard
LONDON, Dec 11 PSA Peugeot Citroen's
board has approved a plan for an alliance with Dongfeng
in which the Chinese carmaker and the French state
would buy large minority stakes at a 40 percent discount to
Peugeot's current share price, a source familiar with the matter
said.
The board agreed to enter final negotiations on a 3.5
billion euro ($4.8 billion) share issue that would see France
and Dongfeng Motor Group take matching 20 percent holdings, the
source said on Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The capital increase would be priced at below 7 euros per
share, and perhaps as low as a 6.85 euro indicative offer from
Dongfeng, the source said. Peugeot's shares closed at 11.50
euros on Wednesday.
A spokesman for Peugeot declined to comment on the alliance
talks. Dongfeng officials could not be reached after hours in
Wuhan, China. The French government also declined to comment.
Peugeot, one of the carmakers worst hit by the European
market slump, is cutting jobs and plant capacity to try to halt
losses within two years.
Philippe Varin, Peugeot's outgoing chief executive, has said
the French carmaker is exploring a deeper relationship with
Dongfeng, its existing partner in a Chinese joint venture.
The two companies have been in talks for months to extend
cooperation to other Asian countries after a multibillion-euro
share issue in which Dongfeng and the French government would
acquire significant stakes, sources have said.
The Financial Times reported they plan to transfer some
Peugeot technologies to Dongfeng while targeting new markets in
southeast Asia.
The hefty discount on the proposed deal, approved by
Peugeot's board on Tuesday, reflects worsening conditions and
currency headwinds since the company pledged to halve its cash
burn to 1.5 billion euros this year, the source said.
Under its outline terms, Dongfeng and the French state would
each hold about 20 percent of Peugeot after a reserved share
sale to the French state and Dongfeng and accompanying rights
issue for existing shareholders.
The founding Peugeot family would lose control as its stake
was diluted from 25 percent to 15 percent even after acquiring
some new stock in the rights issue, the source said.
The effect would be even more dilutive for 7
percent-shareholder General Motors or any other existing
investors that turn down the chance to buy new shares. Peugeot
hopes to conclude the deal in January or February, according to
the source.
In a move that may help secure the new funding from
Dongfeng, Peugeot last week named former Renault No.2 Carlos
Tavares as its next chief executive.