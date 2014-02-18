UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Feb 18 PSA Peugeot Citroen and Dongfeng Motor Group have signed a memorandum of understanding to proceed with a planned 3 billion euro ($4.1 billion) capital tie-up, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
The non-binding deal was signed after Peugeot's board approved the tie-up and a separate sales financing deal with Banco Santander earlier in the day, said the source, who declined to be identified ahead of a deal announcement scheduled for Wednesday. (Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Andrew Callus)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources