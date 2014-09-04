VELIZY, France, Sept 4 PSA Peugeot Citroen will double its premium DS line-up to six vehicles in the "medium term", brand chief Yves Bonnefont said.

Four years after it launched with the upscale DS3 compact, the DS brand is already making a positive contribution to automotive earnings, Bonnefont told reporters at an event at the group's research centre near Paris.

