PARIS Jan 31 PSA Group will pull its DS cars out of Citroen showrooms as the French automaker builds a smaller, distinct sales network in an effort to reverse a slide in sales for the fledgeling premium brand, a senior executive told Reuters.

After the DS made an encouraging start as a Citroen sub-brand, sales are expected to drop for a fifth straight year before reversing the decline in 2018, DS brand chief Yves Bonnefont said.

"Transitions are never comfortable," he said in an interview at the group's Paris headquarters. "We see volumes continuing to weaken in 2017."

Starting in 2018, however, numbers will be boosted by the rollout of the sales network and new vehicle launches, Bonnefont added.

