PARIS Nov 23 French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen will cooperate with Brussels-based NGO Transport & Environment (T&E) to measure and publish the real-world fuel consumption of its vehicles, Chief Executive Carlos Tavares told reporters on Monday.

The announcement by Europe's No 2 carmaker comes two months after the Volkswagen missions-cheating scandal came to light.

"In these troubled times for the industry, we must keep the trust of our consumers," Tavares said. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Matthias Blamont)