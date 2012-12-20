UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Dec 20 The European Union is challenging the terms of a French government-backed debt rescue for carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen's financing arm, Les Echos reported.
In a letter to the French government, EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said the state-orchestrated refinancing of Banque PSA Finance constituted state aid, the French daily said in a preview of its Friday edition.
Peugeot had no immediate comment, a company spokesman said. French government and EU officials did not immediately return calls seeking comment.
A state aid probe by Brussels could ultimately increase the cost to Peugeot of a 7 billion euro ($9.3 billion) state loan guarantee granted in October and an 11.5 billion euro refinancing deal to be finalized with creditors next month.
The EU objections follow a formal complaint received by Brussels from an unidentified Peugeot competitor, according to the paper.
($1=0.7555 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Peter Galloway)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources