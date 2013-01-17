PARIS Jan 17 French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen plans to negotiate a flexibility accord with workers in its French factories in the coming months, an executive said on Thursday.

"We will be working on a flexibility accord in the coming months that will be a key element of improving the competitiveness of the group," said Denis Martin, the industrial director of Peugeot at a press briefing on Thursday. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, writing by Leila Abboud; Editing by Christian Plumb)