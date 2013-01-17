UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Jan 17 French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen plans to negotiate a flexibility accord with workers in its French factories in the coming months, an executive said on Thursday.
"We will be working on a flexibility accord in the coming months that will be a key element of improving the competitiveness of the group," said Denis Martin, the industrial director of Peugeot at a press briefing on Thursday. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, writing by Leila Abboud; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources