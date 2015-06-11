BRIEF-New Age Beverages to buy assets from Marley Beverage Co
* New Age Beverages Corp - on March 23, entered asset purchase agreement whereby co agreed to acquire substantially all of operating assets of Marley Beverage Co
LONDON, June 11 Shares in French carmaker Peugeot rose on Thursday, with traders citing a Bloomberg News report that Peugeot could be a target for Fiat as Fiat's hopes for a deal with General Motors fade.
Peugeot shares were up by 3.8 percent, while Fiat was up 2.7 percent.
A spokesman for Peugeot declined to comment. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Vikram Subhedar in London and Gilles Guillaume in Paris; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
March 29 Synovus Financial Corp will buy the financial unit of outdoor goods retailer Cabela's Inc , a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.