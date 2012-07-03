PARIS, July 3 PSA Peugeot Citroen
expects to buy Fiat's stake in their joint venture
factory in Northern France, which the Italian automaker has
already made clear it plans to exit, Peugeot said on Tuesday in
an internal document.
Peugeot has called an extraordinary meeting of the plant's
works council for Wednesday July 11 on "Fiat Auto's plan to sell
their stake and the purchase of their shares by Peugeot
Automobiles and Citroen Automobiles," according to the document
seen by Reuters.
Peugeot in May asked workers at the Sevelnord plant to agree
to a pay freeze, hundreds of job cuts and other concessions or
face possible closure.
