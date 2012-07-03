PARIS, July 3 PSA Peugeot Citroen expects to buy Fiat's stake in their joint venture factory in Northern France, which the Italian automaker has already made clear it plans to exit, Peugeot said on Tuesday in an internal document.

Peugeot has called an extraordinary meeting of the plant's works council for Wednesday July 11 on "Fiat Auto's plan to sell their stake and the purchase of their shares by Peugeot Automobiles and Citroen Automobiles," according to the document seen by Reuters.

Peugeot in May asked workers at the Sevelnord plant to agree to a pay freeze, hundreds of job cuts and other concessions or face possible closure.

(Reporting By Gilles Guillaume)