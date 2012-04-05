Missing worker believed dead in Phillips 66 pipeline blast
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
PARIS, April 5 PSA Peugeot Citroen and Ford will phase out their cooperation in some diesel engines, the companies said on Thursday.
"The two companies have decided to independently develop and manufacture their larger diesel engines," Paris-based Peugeot said in a joint statement with the U.S. car maker.
Announcing plans in February for a broad-based alliance with Ford's Detroit-based rival General Motors, Peugeot had said the tie-up would not affect existing partnerships including joint diesel-engine production with Ford.
Peugeot and Ford will continue to cooperate on smaller diesels and a new generation of engines developed to meet new European emissions rules entering into force in 2014, the companies said. (Reporting by Laurence Frost)
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales in the weeks before her father Donald Trump was elected president, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.