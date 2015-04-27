Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
PARIS, April 27 PSA Peugeot Citroen plans to sign a contract before the summer to extend its diesel engine partnership with Ford, French newspaper Les Echos reported on Monday, citing an internal source at Peugeot.
As a result, the cooperation will continue beyond a deadline set for 2017, the paper said, at which point Peugeot will launch a new engine dubbed "DV-R".
A Peugeot spokesman declined to comment.
BERLIN/PARIS, April 5 BlaBlaCar, whose amateur chauffeurs share costs with passengers on long-distance journeys, will offer them cheaper car leases through French bank Societe Generale in the latest threat to traditional transport models.