UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS, March 5 PSA Peugeot Citroen will return to France's CAC-40 index after an absence of two-and-a-half years, stock market operator Euronext said on Thursday.
Peugeot shares will be listed on the benchmark index on March 23, Euronext said, replacing those of digital security firm Gemalto. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by Geert De Clercq)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.