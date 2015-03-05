UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds company reaction, closing share prices)
By Laurence Frost
PARIS, March 5 PSA Peugeot Citroen will return to France's benchmark CAC-40 index, stock market operator Euronext said on Thursday, delivering a likely boost to the French carmaker as it emerges from a prolonged European sales slump and bailout.
Peugeot will replace Gemalto, which had already been identified as a possible exit candidate before reports last month that millions of its mobile phone SIM cards had been hacked by U.S. and British intelligence.
CAC-40 re-entry could boost Peugeot's shares - up 49 percent so far this year - by triggering automatic buying on behalf of exchange-traded and tracker funds.
It may also further increase liquidity and put the carmaker firmly back on the radar for foreign investors - as well signalling to customers, staff and competitors that the company's turnaround strategy is gaining traction.
"Returning to the CAC-40 will increase our international exposure, which is an important part of the plan," Peugeot spokesman Bertrand Blaise said.
Spiralling losses led Peugeot to a 3 billion euro ($3.31 billion) bailout last year, in which the French government and Chinese state-controlled carmaker Dongfeng took matching 14 percent stakes in the Paris-based company.
New Chief Executive Carlos Tavares, appointed during the bailout negotiations, has since begun cutting inventory, production costs and the group's model lineup in pursuit of a 2 percent operating margin by 2018.
Gemalto's CAC-40 exit and Peugeot's return, after a two-and-a-half-year absence, will take effect on March 23, Euronext said. Index membership decisions reflect the size of a company's free-floating market capitalisation and trading volumes.
Peugeot shares closed 2.9 percent higher in Paris ahead of the announcement, with Gemalto down 2.6 percent. ($1 = 0.9069 euros) (Editing by Geert De Clercq and William Hardy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.