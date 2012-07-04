DUESSELDORF, Germany, July 4 The German federal
cartel office plans to examine more closely the alliance between
General Motors, its German unit Opel, and France's
Peugeot in a Phase II review, it said on Wednesday.
The antitrust review would look at the effects of the
alliance on car parts suppliers and could take as many as three
months to complete, a spokesman said.
He added that a Phase II examination was necessary since the
initial one month period was simply not long enough to study the
likely effects the link-up would have on a broad number of parts
suppliers.
GM and Peugeot said late in February that they hoped the
alliance would lead to at least $2 billion in annual savings
shared evenly between the two within about five years from joint
purchasing, logistics and the joint development and production
of vehicles and parts.
On Monday, GM signed a deal to transfer the bulk of its
European logistics operations to Peugeot unit Gefco starting
next year in the first stage of the strategic partnership.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, additional reporting by
Christiaan Hetzner)