PARIS Aug 28 French carmaker PSA Peugeot
Citroen wants to take advantage of partner General
Motors' strength in South America to reduce its
dependence on Europe, Peugeot brand head Maxime Picat told the
Financial Times.
The executive ruled out working with GM in the Indian
market, where the U.S. carmaker has two factories, the newspaper
reported on Wednesday.
"We have decided to focus on China ... South America and
Russia," the Financial Times quoted Picat as saying. "These are
clearly our key targets outside Europe."
Picat said there was a good opportunity to join forces with
GM in highly competitive South American markets, where its
partner already has "good scale".
GM owns a 7 percent stake in PSA as part of an alliance
unveiled last year.