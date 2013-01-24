UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRUSSELS Jan 24 General Motors and alliance partner PSA Peugeot Citroen will build all three planned joint vehicle programmes on the French automaker's technological platforms, the companies said on Thursday.
Peugeot Chief Executive Philippe Varin and GM's Opel Chairman Steve Girsky, who last year unveiled a broad-based partnership to share development costs and cut European losses, presented more details of their plans at a press conference in Brussels.
(Reporting By Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume; editing by Blaise Robinson)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources