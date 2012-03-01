PARIS, March 1 The Peugeot family is to
hold around 40 percent of voting rights and 25 percent of
capital in PSA Peugeot Citroen as part of a new
partnership with U.S. carmaker General Motors, Thierry
Peugeot has told French newspaper Les Echos.
The Peugeot family does not wish to go below 33 percent of
voting rights, Peugeot told the daily in an interview to be
published on Friday. Peugeot is the chairman of PSA Peugeot
Citroen's supervisory board.
"The family wants to remain the shareholder of reference,"
said Peugeot. "With the operation, our stake should be around 25
percent of equity and 40 percent voting rights. We would not
wish to go below 33 percent of voting rights."
GM is to take a 7 percent stake in Peugeot as part of the
French carmaker's planned 1 billion euros ($1.33 billion)
capital increase. Peugeot told Les Echos that the agreement
stipulates GM cannot go above this level throughout the duration
of the 10-year partnership.
($1 = 0.7501 euros)
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Bernard Orr)