PARIS Dec 13 Shares in PSA Peugeot Citroen
fell 7.8 percent on Friday for a 20 percent four-day
drop after General Motors sold its 7 percent stake in the
struggling French carmaker in a private placement to
institutional investors.
Peugeot shares already lost 7.6 percent on Thursday after
the group announced a writedown and confirmed it was mulling a
capital increase.
Asked on Friday if the state would take part in the capital
increase, French Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg told RMC
radio: "I cannot answer your question. Will the question arise?
Without doubt. But for now, let the companies discuss between
themselves."
He added: "The red line is that PSA will remain French. That
is our position."