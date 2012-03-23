FRANKFURT, March 23 Labour leaders from both
General Motors' European unit Opel-Vauxhall and France's
PSA Peugeot Citroen will start efforts next month to
forge a strategic alliance that would serve as a counterweight
to the two companies and ward off job cuts.
Wolfgang Schaefer-Klug from Opel and Jean-Francois
Kondratiuk from PSA along with a handful of their staff are
expected to attend a meeting on April 18 that will lay the
groundwork for a second, larger meeting at the end of the month
where delegates from every plant across Europe will attend.
Ulrich Eckelmann, the general secretary of the European
Metalworkers Federation (EMF), will preside over the meeting,
which has the ultimate goal of organising a permanent bulwark
that can negotiate with the two companies at eye's level.
"The current strategy of both carmakers is to play their
own respective plants off against one other. By creating this
alliance, however, they can increase the size of the pitch and
expand the competition to include all production sites," said
Wolf Jaecklein from the EMF, an umbrella union organisation.
"We therefore need to expand our approach beyond the
individual companies and jointly defend against this tactic,
that's the key," he added.
On Wednesday, PSA signalled a more bleak future for the
Spanish plant after suspending indefinitely plans to assemble a
new compact vehicle at its Madrid plant
Jaecklein said decisions like these show that the EMF's
three constituent Spanish unions are being squeezed from both
sides.
"It's the one country where the competition will likely be
the worst, since there are two PSA plants and one Opel plant in
Spain that can be played off against one another," he explained.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)