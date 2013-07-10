Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
PARIS, July 10 General Motors may sell PSA Peugeot Citroen commercial vans in the United States under plans being discussed to expand the carmakers' operational alliance, La Tribune reported on Wednesday.
GM, which is already developing small cars and minivans with Peugeot, would sell the Peugeot delivery vans under one of its own brands, according to the French online business newspaper.
A spokesman for the Paris-based carmaker declined to comment on the report, which cited an unnamed Peugeot executive.
Peugeot and 7 percent shareholder GM have said they are exploring areas of further cooperation including possible development or production deals in Latin America and Russia.
PARIS, March 3 French carmaker PSA Group reached an agreement with General Motors to buy the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel division and won the support of its own board for the deal on Friday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
FRANKFURT, March 3 General Motors' European arm Opel has scheduled a town hall meeting for workers at its headquarters on Monday morning at 9.45 a.m. local time (0845 GMT), a person familiar with the arrangements said.