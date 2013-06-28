BRUSSELS, June 28 French President Francois
Hollande said on Friday that it was up to PSA Peugeot Citroen
shareholders and executives to set out plans for the
company's future, and only then could the state offer its view.
"First, it's up to the shareholders and Peugeot's managers
to comment," Hollande told journalists after an EU summit in
Brussels. "I leave it up to the shareholders and the managers to
make a statement. Then the state can make a statement."
Reuters reported on Thursday that the company's founding
family has offered to give up control of the troubled French
automaker as it tries to revive plans for a closer tie-up with
General Motors, backed by a fresh capital injection.