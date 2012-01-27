* PSA seeks partner to replace Fiat in van venture
By Laurence Frost
PARIS, Jan 27 French automaker PSA Peugeot
Citroen is looking for a new partner for light
commercial vehicles to replace Italian peer Fiat, which
is withdrawing from the companies' existing venture in 2017.
PSA wants to share the cost of developing and manufacturing
replacements for its Peugeot Expert and Citroen Jumpy vans
assembled at a plant shared with Fiat, chief executive Philippe
Varin said on Friday.
"We are looking for solutions for our future utility
vehicles," Varin said. "In our industry it is hard to develop
them alone, so we need to find the right partner."
Fiat is pulling out of the Sevelnord venture in northern
France when the current partnership agreement expires in 2017.
Varin declined to comment on possible candidates to replace the
Italian car maker.
The PSA chief was speaking on the margins of an event
marking the production launch of Peugeot's new 208 small car at
the group's Poissy plant near Paris, attended by French Industry
Minister Eric Besson.
LOSING MARKET SHARE
PSA, Europe's second-largest automaker, said it expected to
produce 550,000 of the crucial model in 2013, the model's first
full year.
The new 208 will account for 40 percent of Peugeot brand
deliveries in Europe, manufacturing chief Denis Martin said.
Production will be divided among two French plants and a third
in Trnava, Slovakia.
The automaker lost European market share last year and
issued a series of profit warnings amid slumping sales of the
outgoing 207 and Citroen's equivalent C3.
PSA, which is counting on the 208 to help it close a growing
gap with European market leader Volkswagen, has said
the future of its Aulnay plant north of Paris may be in doubt
beyond 2014.
Industry Minister Besson said on Friday he had asked PSA to
hold meetings with unions and government representatives to
address concerns over the future of Sevelnord and Aulnay, which
assembles the C3.
PSA shares were down 3.8 percent at 1404 GMT, outstripping a
1.8 percent decline for the Stoxx 600 European autos and parts
index.
(Additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)