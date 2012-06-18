PARIS, June 18 French carmaker Peugeot
could announced the closure of its factory in Aulnay-sous-Bois
on July 25, said Gerard Segura, the mayor of the town where the
factory is located.
"We are extremely worried that near the end of the month,
when the group publishes its results, that it will likely
announce its intention to close the Aulnay site," Segura said on
Monday at a roundtable organised by industry minister Arnaud
Montebourg.
The mayor said Montebourg planned to meet Peugeot chief
executive Philippe Varin on Tuesday to discuss the future of the
Aulnay site where 3,600 people are employed.
(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Dan Lalor)