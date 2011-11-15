PARIS Nov 15 PSA Peugeot Citroen plans to cut 5,000 jobs in France, an official from the CGT union said on Tuesday, suggesting a higher proportion of layoffs in the automaker's home country than previously disclosed.

Jean-Pierre Mercier, union representative at Peugeot's factory in the Paris suburb of Seine-Saint Denis, said 1,900 French manufacturing jobs would be cut, along with another 3,100 in areas like sales, information technology and research and development.

Peugeot declined to comment on the cuts, but reiterated earlier statements that firings or voluntary departures were planned.

Peugeot last month announced 6,000 layoffs across Europe, including 1,000 manufacturing jobs and 2,500 contractor positions.

It said at the time that the other 2,500 job cuts would come mainly in sales, marketing, IT and R&D. (Reporting By Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Lionel Laurent)