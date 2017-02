PARIS Oct 12 PSA Peugeot Citroen expects to make two thirds of its sales outside Europe in 2020, the French carmaker's chief executive said on Wednesday, as the group seeks to grow its business more internationally.

"Our first strategic ambition is to quickly become a world player, we have been too European," Philippe Varin said during the annual conference of the World Steel Association.

The group made a third of its sales outside Europe in 2009. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Christian Plumb)