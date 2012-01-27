(Corrects spelling of executive's name to Denis, from Dennis)

PARIS Jan 27 PSA Peugeot Citroen has set an annual production target of 550,000 cars for its new 208 subcompact model, the automaker's industrial director said on Friday.

"The production target is of 550,000 vehicles worldwide on an annual basis, that is to say from 2013, of which 400,000 would be in Europe," Denis Martin said on the sidelines of a launch event for the new car. (Reporting By Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume)