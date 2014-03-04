PARIS, March 4 PSA Peugeot Citroen is forecasting slight growth for the European car market in 2014, the chief executive of the French carmaker said, though the global market faces a lot of uncertainty.

"There is a lot of uncertainty on global markets, difficulties in Russia and instability in Latin America," Carlos Tavares told the Geneva Auto Show.

"In Europe, we expect slight growth, and for now things are going more or less in this direction." (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; editing by Lionel Laurent)