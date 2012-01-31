Goldman to invest $95 mln in ad firm MDC Partners
Feb 15 Advertising and communications company MDC Partners Inc said on Wednesday Goldman Sachs Group Inc would invest $95 million and would get a seat on its board.
PARIS Jan 31 PSA Peugeot Citroen , Europe's second-biggest car maker, may delay a 650 million euro ($850 million) plant investment in India, the company said on Tuesday.
"PSA is reviewing the investment calendar for its India project," a company spokesman said by telephone. "This may lead to some timetable adjustments."
The spokesman declined to comment on reasons for the delay or whether the company still aimed to begin production in 2014 as originally planned. ($1 = 0.7625 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume)
VIENNA, Feb 15 Grumpy waiter service is as traditional as apple strudel in Vienna, but a cafe in one of the city's most recognisable landmarks has caused disquiet with what seems to be an Austrian first: charging customers for charging their phones.
* NBCU to buy Euronews stake through reserved shares sale-source