PARIS Jan 25 PSA Peugeot Citroen could call a board meeting to discuss business opportunities in Iran on Wednesday, a source close to the company said.

Peugeot Citroen - the biggest-selling European carmaker in pre-sanctions Iran - declined to comment on a possible board meeting about relaunching its automotive business in Iran.

"Talks are continuing, we do not comment on their progress," a company spokesman said.

Peugeot has been struggling to negotiate a manufacturing deal with partner Iran Khodro, the country's largest automaker, amid lingering anger over its abrupt 2011 withdrawal.

For Peugeot, racing to expand outside Europe after a brush with potential bankruptcy, reclaiming Iran is critical. The company said recently it was counting on Iran for about 400,000 annual vehicle sales by 2020. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Greg Mahlich)