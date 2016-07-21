PARIS, July 21 French carmaker PSA Group
said on Thursday it had signed a framework deal with
Iranian counterpart SAIPA to produce and sell vehicles for its
Citroen brand in the country.
Under the agreement, to be finalised by the end of 2016,
Citroen and its Iranian partner will invest 300 million euros
($330 million) over five years in manufacturing, research and
development, the Paris-based carmaker said in a statement.
The first of three planned new Citroen models will be
launched in Iran in 2018, it said.
($1 = 0.9104 euros)
