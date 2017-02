PARIS, March 27 PSA Peugeot Citroen said it had successfully completed the 1 billion euro ($1.3 billion) rights issue announced last month along with a planned alliance with General Motors.

"Peugeot announces the success of its capital increase," the French automaker said in an e-mailed statement, with further details to follow. ($1 = 0.7506 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost)