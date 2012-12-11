MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
PARIS Dec 11 Peugeot will eliminate an additional 1,500 French jobs by 2014, on top of the previously announced 8,000 layoffs, the French car maker told trade union representatives on Tuesday.
The job reductions will be achieved through non-replacement of workers who will be leaving the company or retiring rather than compulsory redundancies, a spokesman told Reuters after a meeting between management and workers representatives.
"There will be 1,500 departures through attrition, which correspond to the natural rhythm for the group, but the plan remains set at 8,000 layoffs, there are no changes," the spokesman said.
Peugeot held the latest in a series of meetings with workers' representatives earlier on Tuesday over plans unveiled in July to cut more than 8000 jobs, close one assembly plant near Paris and shrink another.
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.