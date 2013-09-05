PARIS, Sept 5 French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen is pressing unions for a pay freeze next year and wage restraint in 2015-16, workers' representatives said.

The automaker, which is cutting more than 10,000 jobs and slashing costs in an attempt to return to profit by 2015, made the proposals during labour negotiations on Thursday, officials with the CFTC and CFDT unions told Reuters. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; editing by Jason Neely)