By Dominique Vidalon
| PARIS, July 13
PARIS, July 13 PSA Peugeot Citroen
boss Philippe Varin called for the French government to take
action to reduce labour costs, a day after the automaker
announced 8,000 job cuts and the country's first car plant
closure in two decades.
Varin, speaking in interviews with French daily Liberation
and RTL radio on Friday, also sought to ease tensions with
unions by signalling flexibility over the plan's implementation.
"We would like to see a reduction of the charges weighing on
labour costs," the chief executive said in his newspaper
interview.
The French government is set to unveil a broad auto-sector
support plan on July 25.
Shares in Peugeot were down 7.5 percent at 0915 GMT as
investors reviewed the stock in the light of financial
disclosures accompanying the restructuring announcement.
"The bad news is the level of pain that Peugeot are
currently suffering to get to this point," Barclays Capital
analyst Kristina Church said in a note on Friday, cutting the
bank's target price on the shares to 5 euros from 8.5.
Announcing the job cuts on Thursday, Europe's No.2 automaker
warned of a first-half net loss and said its core manufacturing
division was burning 200 million euros ($245 million) a month.
Operating cash flow will stay negative until 2015, the company
said.
Peugeot will seek to create 1,500 new jobs through the
conversion of its Aulnay factory site near Paris to accommodate
other industries and companies after its 2014 closure, Varin
said on Friday.
"There is room for manoeuvre in the implementation of these
decisions," he also said.
France's new Socialist President Francois Hollande told
ministers he was "extremely concerned" about the cutbacks and
urged them to minimise the social fallout, his office said on
Thursday.
But the government has stopped short of demanding that
Peugeot abandon the plan, drawing the wrath of the country's
powerful unions.
(Additional reporting by Nicholas Vinocur; Writing by Laurence
Frost; Editing by Mark Potter)