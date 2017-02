PARIS Jan 18 French automaker PSA Peugeot Citroen said it would withdraw from Le Mans 24-Hour endurance racing before the 2012 season, citing financial reasons.

"This decision has been taken in the context of a difficult economic environment in Europe," the Peugeot brand said in a statement on Wednesday. "Peugeot has chosen to concentrate resources on its sales performance in 2012."

