PARIS, Sept 24 Opel is planning to produce the
new generation of its Zafira mini-van at a PSA Peugeot Citroen
plant in France, Les Echos reported in its Wednesday
edition.
The production would be part of an agreement signed in early
2012 between Opel, owned by General Motors, and PSA, the
newspaper said, citing unidentified sources close to the matter.
Les Echos added that the deal could also involve Citroen
giving the production of its mini-van C3 Picasso to an Opel
plant in Spain where Meriva cars and some Corsa models are
assembled.
Nobody at PSA was immediately available for comment.