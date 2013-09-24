PARIS, Sept 24 Opel is planning to produce the new generation of its Zafira mini-van at a PSA Peugeot Citroen plant in France, Les Echos reported in its Wednesday edition.

The production would be part of an agreement signed in early 2012 between Opel, owned by General Motors, and PSA, the newspaper said, citing unidentified sources close to the matter.

Les Echos added that the deal could also involve Citroen giving the production of its mini-van C3 Picasso to an Opel plant in Spain where Meriva cars and some Corsa models are assembled.

Nobody at PSA was immediately available for comment.