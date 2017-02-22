PARIS Feb 22 PSA Group's proposed acquisition of Opel from General Motors offers benefits to all sides but the companies must address concerns about jobs, French Economy Minister Michel Sapin said on Wednesday.

Sapin said the deal could create a big European car maker, but it was up to the companies' executives to demonstrate in talks with governments and unions that all the countries would benefit.

"It's an operation that can bear benefits for each side on certain conditions, (and) the main condition is jobs," Sapin said after a meeting with the German and Polish finance ministers.

Sapin is due to speak later on Wednesday with PSA CEO Carlos Tavares and with German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries about the deal on Thursday. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas ; Editing by Matthias Blamont)