Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
PARIS Feb 22 PSA Group's proposed acquisition of Opel from General Motors offers benefits to all sides but the companies must address concerns about jobs, French Economy Minister Michel Sapin said on Wednesday.
Sapin said the deal could create a big European car maker, but it was up to the companies' executives to demonstrate in talks with governments and unions that all the countries would benefit.
"It's an operation that can bear benefits for each side on certain conditions, (and) the main condition is jobs," Sapin said after a meeting with the German and Polish finance ministers.
Sapin is due to speak later on Wednesday with PSA CEO Carlos Tavares and with German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries about the deal on Thursday. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas ; Editing by Matthias Blamont)
SAO PAULO, June 16 Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda and GP Investments Ltd are among firms considering a bid for Brazil's Alpargatas SA, the maker of Havaianas flip flops, whose controlling shareholders are already working on a sale, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.