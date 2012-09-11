* Report says job cuts should not affect R&D
* Says Aulnay plant closure painful for France
* Report questions why Madrid plant not considered for
closure
PARIS, Sept 11 Job cuts and restructuring at PSA
Peugeot Citroen are unavoidable to safeguard its
future as it struggles with a tough European car market and too
much production capacity, a government-commissioned report into
its financial health said.
Still, the report by Emmanuel Sartorius, an expert appointed
by the government to examine Peugeot, criticised the French car
maker's decision to close a plant near Paris without leaving
open other options such as its Madrid factory.
"This study has shown that PSA is currently in a difficult
situation, resulting both from economic and structural reasons,"
the report published on Tuesday said.
The car maker has said it plans to cut 8,000 French jobs, on
top of some 3,500 unveiled last year, close its Aulnay plant
near Paris and shrink another in Rennes, in western France.
Peugeot has been hurt by its dependence on the Italian and
Spanish markets, which have been battered by the euro zone debt
crisis, and its slowness in expanding internationally, the
report said.
The car maker also has too much production capacity and is
squeezed between mass-market competitors building cars in
countries with lower costs, such as in eastern Europe, and
premium German automakers attacking the middle-range market.
The report acknowledged the need for capacity cuts, noting
that Peugeot's small-car plants were running at just 61 percent
of maximum output on average last year.
"The closure of an assembly line is therefore inevitable,"
it said.
The report also endorsed the view that Peugeot's relatively
small scale and limited penetration of emerging markets made an
eventual tie-up necessary.
"In the medium-to-long term, the solution (to Peugeot's
current difficulties) lies in an alliance with a major car
maker," it said.
The report said the decision to close Aulnay was "a painful
choice for France" and that the Madrid factory "suffers from
numerous flaws", including being old, with low capacity and far
from its suppliers.
Plans to close Aulnay in 2014 were first revealed in an
internal document leaked last year.
While acknowledging that the company needed to urgently fix
its situation, the measures, the report said, should be strictly
limited to what was necessary to put the group back in shape.
Peugeot cannot rely solely on cost cutting to reduce its
losses, and job cuts must not hurt its research and development
capabilities, the report added.
Peugeot's restructuring is aimed at breaking even in terms
of operating cash flow by 2014, at which point the report said a
recovery in the European car market was hoped for.