* Report says job cuts should not affect R&D

* Says Aulnay plant closure painful for France

* Report questions why Madrid plant not considered for closure

PARIS, Sept 11 Job cuts and restructuring at PSA Peugeot Citroen are unavoidable to safeguard its future as it struggles with a tough European car market and too much production capacity, a government-commissioned report into its financial health said.

Still, the report by Emmanuel Sartorius, an expert appointed by the government to examine Peugeot, criticised the French car maker's decision to close a plant near Paris without leaving open other options such as its Madrid factory.

"This study has shown that PSA is currently in a difficult situation, resulting both from economic and structural reasons," the report published on Tuesday said.

The car maker has said it plans to cut 8,000 French jobs, on top of some 3,500 unveiled last year, close its Aulnay plant near Paris and shrink another in Rennes, in western France.

Peugeot has been hurt by its dependence on the Italian and Spanish markets, which have been battered by the euro zone debt crisis, and its slowness in expanding internationally, the report said.

The car maker also has too much production capacity and is squeezed between mass-market competitors building cars in countries with lower costs, such as in eastern Europe, and premium German automakers attacking the middle-range market.

The report acknowledged the need for capacity cuts, noting that Peugeot's small-car plants were running at just 61 percent of maximum output on average last year.

"The closure of an assembly line is therefore inevitable," it said.

The report also endorsed the view that Peugeot's relatively small scale and limited penetration of emerging markets made an eventual tie-up necessary.

"In the medium-to-long term, the solution (to Peugeot's current difficulties) lies in an alliance with a major car maker," it said.

The report said the decision to close Aulnay was "a painful choice for France" and that the Madrid factory "suffers from numerous flaws", including being old, with low capacity and far from its suppliers.

Plans to close Aulnay in 2014 were first revealed in an internal document leaked last year.

While acknowledging that the company needed to urgently fix its situation, the measures, the report said, should be strictly limited to what was necessary to put the group back in shape.

Peugeot cannot rely solely on cost cutting to reduce its losses, and job cuts must not hurt its research and development capabilities, the report added.

Peugeot's restructuring is aimed at breaking even in terms of operating cash flow by 2014, at which point the report said a recovery in the European car market was hoped for.