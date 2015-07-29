PARIS, July 29 PSA Peugeot Citroen executives will discuss China cost-cutting measures in response to the market's abrupt slowdown and rising pressure on prices, Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said on Wednesday.

Gregoire Olivier, the French carmaker's Asia chief, will present new plans at an executive committee meeting on Thursday, Tavares told analysts and reporters during the company's first-half earnings presentation. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by Jason Neely)