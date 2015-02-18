* Pledges to achieve 4.2 bln euros in op cash flow from 2014-2017

* 2014 op cash flow 2.18 billion euros

* Overall net loss narrows to 555 million from 2.23 billion (Adds share price gain)

By Laurence Frost

PARIS, Feb 18 PSA Peugeot Citroen took a bigger-than-expected step towards recovery on Wednesday, raising a key cash-flow objective after strong China sales and a European upturn helped the French carmaker beat expectations for 2014.

Peugeot shares surged after it pledged to rack up 4.2 billion euros ($4.8 billion) in operating cash flow from 2014 to 2017, more than double a previous 2018 target, after the auto division returned to profit on a 1 percent group revenue gain.

"We are ahead of our reconstruction plan," Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said in a statement.

The manufacturing arm swung to a 63 million euro operating profit from a 1.04 billion loss, with the overall net loss narrowing to 555 million from 2.23 billion. Group operating income also turned positive to the tune of 905 million euros on revenue of 53.6 billion.

Heavily reliant on Europe for sales and production, Paris-based Peugeot survived the region's prolonged slump only after a 3 billion euro share issue, in which the French state and China's Dongfeng took 14 percent stakes last year.

In response, new boss Tavares pledged to trim the model lineup, cut plant capacity, raise pricing and pare wage and component costs to lift the automotive operating margin to 2 percent in 2018 and 5 percent by 2023.

Peugeot posted 2.18 billion euros of operating free cash flow for 2014 after burning through 426 million a year earlier. That well exceeded the 500 million expected by analysts, according to a consensus published by Exane BNP Paribas.

Dominic O'Brien, an analyst at the brokerage, said the big surprise was the auto division's continued profitability in the seasonally weaker second half of 2014.

"This is a very strong set of free cash flow numbers," O'Brien said. "Pursuing profitability over sales volumes is starting to reap some rewards."

Peugeot shares were up 5 percent at 14.17 euros as of 1313 GMT, having risen by almost one-third since Jan. 1.

The company reported progress on several turnaround goals. Labour costs fell to 13.4 percent of revenue from 14.5 percent, on track for a 12 percent target. Inventory fell by 1.4 billion euros, already exceeding the 1 billion cut pledged for 2016.

Savings per vehicle reached 730 million euros, outstripping a 600 million euro objection, while the European plant capacity utilisation rate rose to 79 percent from 72 percent.

($1 = 0.8767 euros) (Additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Andrew Callus and Jason Neely)