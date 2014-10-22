* Peugeot quarterly revenues rise 1.6 percent

* China helps to offset weakness in other areas

* New CEO aiming to cut costs, raise prices (Adds CFO, analyst comments, background and details)

By Laurence Frost

PARIS, Oct 22 Booming Chinese sales helped to boost quarterly revenue for PSA Peugeot Citroen, winning the French carmaker some breathing space as it seeks to revive its fortunes.

Peugeot, bailed out in a state-backed share issue earlier this year, on Wednesday posted a 1.6 percent revenue increase to 12.3 billion euros ($15.6 billion) for July-September -- powered by a 55 percent surge in Chinese deliveries, while other regions struggled.

Under new Chief Executive Carlos Tavares, Peugeot is seeking to cut costs, streamline its model lineup and raise pricing in pursuit of a 2 percent operating profit margin in 2018.

Its 3 billion euro capital increase saw the French state and Chinese partner Dongfeng Motor Group acquire matching 14 percent stakes, effectively rescuing the troubled carmaker.

Peugeot raised its full-year market forecast for Europe, an area that still accounts for 60 percent of its sales volume, but downgraded estimates for Latin America and Russia.

Revenue at the core manufacturing arm -- which excludes Chinese production -- slipped 0.8 percent to 8 billion euros as a push to boost pricing "only partially offset the negative volume and currency effects", the company said.

When combined with sales proceeds from its Chinese joint ventures with Dongfeng and Changan Automobile Group, the quarterly auto division revenue rose 2.7 percent year-on-year.

The company's shares rallied as much as 3 percent in early trading before giving up most of their gains amid broader market jitters over stress tests underway at European banks. Peugeot stock was up 0.7 percent at 1055 GMT.

WORK IN PROGRESS

Wednesday's release was confined to sales, and investors will get a fuller progress report on the "Back in the Race" recovery plan when Peugeot publishes full earnings in February.

CEO Tavares deserves credit for an "improving price discipline in Europe that is going unnoticed", Exane BNP Paribas analyst Stuart Pearson said, citing a positive 2.2 percent revenue impact from pricing in the quarter.

"We expect second-half earnings to again beat expectations," Pearson added.

But Chief Financial Officer Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon told analysts on Wednesday that instead of improving profitability, "a big chunk" of the pricing contribution had been consumed by the slumping Argentinian real and Brazilian peso.

Elsewhere, however, the benefits are likely to be felt. New models like the 308 compact are being launched at higher prices, with older vehicles discounted more gradually, the CFO said.

Peugeot lifted its 2014 market growth forecast for Europe to 4-5 percent from the 3 percent previously anticipated.

But Russian auto demand will fall 15 percent this year instead of the previously forecast 10 percent, Peugeot said, and the Latin American market is now expected to shrink 10 percent -- a bigger contraction than the 7 percent predicted in July.

Peugeot is in the process of eliminating 1,200 Argentinian jobs under cutbacks announced in the region, Chatillon said.

Peugeot's group sales volume rose 5.4 percent to almost 644,000 vehicles in the quarter, the company said, confirming estimates published last week. Excluding China and Southeast Asia, sales dropped 4.8 percent to 461,000 vehicles.

Other analysts warned that the buoyant China sales should not distract attention from Peugeot's core challenges.

The boost from the unconsolidated Chinese ventures "doesn't help much", said Arndt Ellinghorst of International Strategy & Investment.

"It will take a very long time for PSA to start delivering tangible earnings," Ellinghorst said. "With the European market trending sideways and Renault replacing the majority of its fleet, things are unlikely to get easier."

(1 US dollar = 0.7860 euro) (Additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by James Regan/Keith Weir)