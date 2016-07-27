PARIS, July 27 Recovering French carmaker PSA Group unveiled record first-half profits on Wednesday, as productivity gains and a European market rebound more than made up for mounting challenges in China.

Net income more than doubled to 1.21 billion euros ($1.33 billion) from 571 million a year earlier, the maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said, despite a decline in revenue and deliveries for January-June.

The closely watched auto division increased profit by a third to 1.3 billion euros, lifting its operating margin to an all-time high of 6.8 percent from 5 percent. Group revenue fell 0.9 percent to 27.78 billion euros on adverse currency effects.

Since emerging in 2014 from a brush with bankruptcy and a government-backed bailout, PSA has been pushing an international expansion to reduce its dependence on the European mass market.

But the Paris-based carmaker fell behind archrival Renault in global deliveries for the first half, as vehicle sales dropped almost 20 percent in China.

PSA is seeking to cut its China operating costs by 10 percent annually over three years, Chief Financial Officer Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon told reporters on Wednesday.

The financial results beat analysts' expectations of 796 million euros in net income and 1.01 billion in auto division profit, based on the median of 12 estimates in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.9096 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Geert De Clercq)