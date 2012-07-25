* French govt unveils modest auto aid package
* Aid much less ambitious than previous govt's package
* Peugeot crisis is first industrial test for new govt
PARIS, July 25 France's Socialist government,
grappling with the imminent closure of a Peugeot car plant,
presented a modest aid plan for the flagging auto industry on
Wednesday, limited mainly to raising subsidies on electric
vehicles.
The aid plan is much less ambitious than a 2008-09 package
under the last government, which included a popular
cash-for-clunkers scheme. The new offering will increase cash
incentives for buyers of fully electric cars to 7,000 euros
($8,500) from 5,000 euros at present, the industry ministry said
in a statement after outlining the plan at a cabinet meeting.
Subsidies on hybrid cars, made in France by Peugeot but also
by Toyota, will double to 4,000 euros.
President Francois Hollande's two-month-old government is
being tested by its first industrial crisis as unions vow to
wage war over PSA Peugeot Citroen's plan to shut its
Aulnay plant near Paris and axe 8,000 jobs in France.
However, the industry's woes are by no means limited to
Peugeot. European car sales fell almost 7 percent in the first
half of the year, with France, Italy and Spain all suffering
declines at, or near, double-digit levels.
German leviathan Volkswagen is one of the few
manufacturers to be weathering the deepening economic slump,
thanks partly to its broad presence in lucrative markets such as
China, the United States and Brazil.
The French government's aid package will also free up 150
million euros in state-backed loans to auto industry
sub-contractors, hit hard by the slowdown, and oblige the
government to make a quarter of its car purchases electric or
hybrids.
Hollande has pledged to return French industry to health and
ward off mass layoffs, but depleted state coffers after three
years of economic crisis are limiting his firepower.
Arnaud Montebourg, Hollande's "Minister for Industrial
Renewal", will be under the spotlight as he outlines the auto
plan the same day Peugeot posted a big first-half loss and
workers protested at the Aulnay plant closure in 2014, the first
car plant to shut in France for 20 years.
The subsidy rises, due to take effect at the end of the
year, are aimed at boosting sales of Renault's
French-made "Zoe" electric car and Peugeot's diesel-electric
hybrids.
The market for environmentally friendly cars has barely
taken off in France, despite existing incentives, with electric
and hybrid vehicles making up only 0.2 percent and 0.8 percent
respectively of new car registrations in the first quarter.
Toyota produces its hybrid Yaris in France, but the
subsidies also benefit Japan's Mitsubishi, which makes
Peugeot and Citroen's small electric cars.
Peugeot has received around 4 billion euros in state aid in
recent years.
($1 = 0.8275 euros)
(Reporting by Guillaume Gilles and Julien Ponthus; Writing by
Catherine Bremer; Editing by David Goodman)