UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS, April 24 PSA Peugeot Citroen may close its Aulnay plant a year ahead of schedule and shift production of the Citroen C3 subcompact to its nearby Poissy site, the company said Wednesday.
The French carmaker, which had earmarked the site for closure in 2014, is considering whether to shutter the facility near Paris this year as protesters disrupt production, Chief Financial Officer Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon said.
"The fact that a small number of people keep disrupting our factory might oblige us to do so," the CFO told analysts and reporters on a conference call. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Alison Birrane)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources