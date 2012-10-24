PARIS Oct 24 French carmaker PSA Peugeot
Citroen will name representatives of the French state
and trade unions to its supervisory board in return for a
financial guarantee from the government, Prime Minister
Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Wednesday.
Ayrault said he had also asked Peugeot CEO Philippe Varin to
redesign a restructuring plan involving some 8,000 job cuts and
the closure of a plant near Paris. He also said the struggling
carmaker should halt dividend payments and share buybacks until
its finances were back on an even keel.
"The government has no intention of making gifts without
demanding anything in return," Ayrault told France Inter radio.
"There will be an independent administrator designated by
the state. The workers will also be represented on the board.
That is very important," he said.
"We also ask the PSA group not to pay dividends, stock
options or buybacks - that would be scandalous - and to
concentrate on turning the company around."
Peugeot is seeking 11.5 billion euros in refinancing for its
struggling car loans division, the carmaker said on Wednesday as
it posted a 3.5 percent decline in third-quarter sales.
A source close to the talks told Reuters on Tuesday the
government would provide between 5 and 7 billion euros in
financial guarantees for the lender, allowing it to access
funding at lower rates despite a downgrade to Peugeot's credit
rating.
Peugeot faces a widening competitiveness gap with rivals
such as Volkswagen AG, which are vying for a slice
of the shrinking European car market.
Moody's decision to slash Peugeot's rating this month to
Ba3, three notches below investment grade, threatens to widen
that gap even further.